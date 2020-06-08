BR Blues Festival releases 2016 lineup

BATON ROUGE - Blues players from across the globe will jam in early April for the 22nd Baton Rouge Blues Festival.

Organizers with the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation said the free festival will include internationally-recognized performers as well as local blues legends.

Ten of the performers have previously appeared at the festival, including Kenny Neal, James 'Chicken Scratch' Johnson, Henry Gray, The Rakers, Honeyvibe, OMT, Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor, Baton Rouge Music Studios, Lighthouse Singers and Cliff & Company. The BR Blues Foundation says this will be Gray's 18th performance at the festival.

Though the festival is free, people can purchase an All-Weekend Experience Pass for $125 to get complimentary food and drinks, private bars and bathrooms, and exclusive viewing areas for VIP ticket holders at the Swamp Blues and Foundation stages.

The festival is set for April 9 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m, and April 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information on the festival, tickets and its performers can be found on the Baton Rouge Blues Festival website.