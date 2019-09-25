85°
Latest Weather Blog
Boy, 12, facing charges after shooting 6-year-old in face with BB gun
BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after shooting a 6-year-old in the face with a BB gun Wednesday.
The incident was reported at a home on Madison Avenue off Greenwell Springs Road before 5 p.m. Authorities confirmed the child was taken to the hospital after being shot in the eye with a BB gun.
Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
According to BRPD, the 12-year-old is being charged with illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar