Boustany endorses Kennedy in Senate runoff

LAFAYETTE - Charles Boustany endorsed John Kennedy for U.S. Senate Tuesday.

Boustany failed to make the December runoff election. Kennedy and Foster Campbell are vying for current U.S. Senator David Vitter's seat in Washington.

Kennedy and Boustany had heated political debates leading to the election last week. But, Boustany said Tuesday, Kennedy is suited to work with Donald Trump.

“Republicans who care about the future of our country need a Republican in the Senate who will work with Donald Trump to roll back the failed liberal policies of President Obama. I endorse John Kennedy and urge all my supporters to cast their vote for him," Boustany said.

