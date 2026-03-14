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Both Southern basketball programs advance to SWAC Tournament Championship

2 hours 19 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 11:15 PM March 13, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

ATLANTA, Ga. - It was a good day for both Southern women's basketball and Southern men's basketball as both program advanced to their respective SWAC tournament championships.

The women defeated Alabama A&M 51-49 to advance to the SWAC Championship for the second straight year. The Lady Jags get a chance to defend their title from a season ago.

The men's game had some dramatics. With the game tied at 70 in the final seconds, Michael Jacobs hit a three-pointer to give the Jags the lead.

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The men play Prairie View A&M Saturday, March 14 at 6:30. The Lady Jags play Alabama State at noon on the same day.

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