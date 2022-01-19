68°
Latest Weather Blog
Botched burglary attempt leaves Prairieville gun store with $1K worth of damage
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are searching for three suspects who attempted to burglarize a guns store and left the building with $1,000 worth of damage.
A video posted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shows the suspects walking behind Herbert Guns, one of them holding what appeared to be a power drill. The sheriff's office said the suspects did not get into the store.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attempted break-in at Hebert Guns
-
Elderly man beaten, bound by armed robber at his home
-
Bluff Middle School hooper drains half-court shot, leading to overtime win
-
Even after intense pushback, EBR Planning Commission reverses course, approves Zachary subdivision
-
School under fire for renaming MLK Day will 'review' how it celebrates...