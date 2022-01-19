Botched burglary attempt leaves Prairieville gun store with $1K worth of damage

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are searching for three suspects who attempted to burglarize a guns store and left the building with $1,000 worth of damage.

A video posted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shows the suspects walking behind Herbert Guns, one of them holding what appeared to be a power drill. The sheriff's office said the suspects did not get into the store.

Anyone with information should call (225) 621-4636.