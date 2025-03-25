Boosie says he has tried to reach out to Caleb Wilson's family after scholarship confusion

BATON ROUGE - Rapper Boosie BadAzz posted to X saying he has tried to reach out to the family of Caleb Wilson after contention regarding the scholarship he launched with his event, Boosie Bash.

The musician posted the following to X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday morning:

CAN SOMEONE FROM THAT FAMILY CALL ME 2052157895 NO ONE IS TRYING TO GET US ON THE LINE .IVE BEEN TRYIN TO GET YALL 20k SINCE IT WAS BROUGHT TO MY ATTENTION ??THE UNIVERSITY , NOONE WANTS TO PUT US CONTACT??THIS IS A F****** SHAME HOW THEY DOING ME ?? ATTORNEY GENERAL LIZ MURRAL U CAN CALL ME TOO. THE REVENUE I BRING TO THE CAPITOL CITY IS UNMATCHED ??THE FUN N EXCITEMENT IS UNMATCHED. NO VIOLENCE 6YEARS N A ROW AT MY EVENTS?? NOT EVEN A FIGHT N A CITY THAT MURDERS EVERY WEEKEND. INSTEAD OF TRYNG TO BRING ME DOWN N TAKE FROM ME MAYBE YALL SHOULD ALLOW ME TO BE PUT N POSITIONS TO MAKE A CHANGE N THE CITY. IVE HEARD THAT THIS ATTORNEY GENERAL HAS A GRUDGE AGAINST RAPPERS. IF THAT IS THE CASE , U NEED TO SIT-DOWN WITH ME N TALK . I’m NOT JUST A RAPPER , IM A RAPPER. , IM A DADDY ,FILMMAKER, ENTREPRENEUR N PHILANTHROPIST ??THIS THE REASON I LEFT THIS DAM STATE “ YALL WONT LET ME BE GREAT “ SMH ITS ALL GOOD I WILL FOREVER BE #mrlouisiana

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill threatened Boosie with legal action after he used Wilson's death to allegedly promote his event at Southern University.

"All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss," Murrill said. "It is just disgusting, they owe the family an apology. If they wanted to do this, the first people they should have asked was the family. Nobody has made any effort to put money in the scholarship, Boosie hasn't even funded any of it."

Boosie made the following respnse to the threat of litigation:

ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYERn FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING??MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14. THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE??HOW THE F*CK CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT. ”THAT AINT ME." A DEATH OF A STUDENT WONT HELP A CONCERT IT WOULD HURT A CONCERT ??I WAS ASK TO HELP THE SITUATION N THATS WHAT I WAS DOING ONCE I MADE IT HOME. BUT FOR YALL TO SAY THAT YALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP YALL IS A SLAP N MY FACE N “COMPLETELY WRONG ??WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG SMH BR IM DONE. ANOTHER MONEY GRAB ??THIS IS The ULTIMATE BETRAYAL SMH