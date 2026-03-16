Country star making tour stop in Baton Rouge in September

Photo credit: Will Smith

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge is one of 27 stops on country music star Gavin Adcock's upcoming tour.

'The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026' will be making a stop at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Sept. 24.

Adcock's first song "Ain't No Cure" was released in 2021 and his first album "Bonfire Blackout" debuted in 2023. He found himself at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Country Chart in August 2025 for his new album "Own Worst Enemy."

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 20.