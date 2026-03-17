NEW DETAILS: 19-year-old arrested in Denham Springs stabbing

DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs police on Tuesday released the identity of a man arrested for allegedly stabbing someone during a fight.

According to police, Xavier Parker, 19, stabbed a man during a fight along Hummell Street around 7:12 p.m. on March 13. Police say Parker then fled the scene before calling 911 from another location.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Parker was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of second-degree aggravated battery, home invasion and theft.