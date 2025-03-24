Boosie responds to AG's threat of litigation over flyer for Boosie Bash with dead Southern student's photo

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie BadAzz responded to Attorney General Liz Murrill's threat of potential litigation after he used Caleb Wilson's name and image in a promotional poster for "Boosie Bash."

He posted the following on social media:

ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYERn FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING??MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14. THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE??HOW THE F*CK CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT. ”THAT AINT ME." A DEATH OF A STUDENT WONT HELP A CONCERT IT WOULD HURT A CONCERT ??I WAS ASK TO HELP THE SITUATION N THATS WHAT I WAS DOING ONCE I MADE IT HOME. BUT FOR YALL TO SAY THAT YALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP YALL IS A SLAP N MY FACE N “COMPLETELY WRONG ??WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG SMH BR IM DONE. ANOTHER MONEY GRAB ??THIS IS The ULTIMATE BETRAYAL SMH

Murrill told WBRZ that Caleb Wilson's parents said they were not aware that their son's photo was being used on the flyer used to promote the Baton Rouge music festival, which was held at Southern University. Boosie told WBRZ that he intended to donate money raised at Boosie Bash to a scholarship fund in Caleb Wilson's name and Wilson's father was a part of that process. Murrill claims that while they were aware of the scholarship, they didn't know Wilson's name and photo would be on the flyer.

"All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss," Murrill said. "It is just disgusting, they owe the family an apology. If they wanted to do this, the first people they should have asked was the family. Nobody has made any effort to put money in the scholarship, Boosie hasn't even funded any of it."

It's unclear how much money raised through the event was put into the scholarship.