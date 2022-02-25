Latest Weather Blog
Bonnet Carre Spillway could be opened by Saturday
NEW ORLEANS - Representatives with the Army Corps of Engineers said they're prepared to recommend the Bonnet Carre Spillway be opened fully by the end of the week.
The recommendation could be made as early as Wednesday, according to Colonel Rick Hansen of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. An opening of the spillway could come as early as Saturday.
"The safety of the public is the key factor in our decision process," said Hansen.
Hansen said the extensive flooding and damages occurring upriver, is a cause for concern.
"Our benchmark is no loss of life and no damage," said Hansen. "The system is better than it was in 2011 (the last time the spillway was open)."
If opened, this will be the 11th time the spillway has been open since construction. First since 2011 and earliest opening in history. @WBRZ— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 5, 2016
