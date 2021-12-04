79°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil water advisory lifted in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil advisory for Ward Two Water District was lifted Saturday afternoon.
The State Health Department confirmed their water samples were free coliform bacteria. Officials say the water is now safe to use.
Trending News
The advisory was in effect for customers on LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
-
As deadline approaches, 1600 kids remain without a sponsor in Salvation Army's...
-
Jury convicts Melanie Curtin of raping unconscious victim at deputy's home
-
'Devastsating': Defense attorneys react to Melanie Curtin's conviction
-
Deadly shooting on I-10 stemmed from confrontation in another parish, Ascension deputies...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge