Boil water advisory lifted in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil advisory for Ward Two Water District was lifted Saturday afternoon.

The State Health Department confirmed their water samples were free coliform bacteria. Officials say the water is now safe to use.

The advisory was in effect for customers on LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs.

