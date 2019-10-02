72°
Boil water advisory issued for Town of Clinton

By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The boil water advisory has been lifted for Clinton residents.

CLINTON- A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Clinton effective immediately.

Officials say a break in the line that feeds the fire hydrant at the intersection of St. Helena Street and Highway 67 has resulted in a questionable quality of the water supply.

Check back for updates on when the advisory will be lifted.

