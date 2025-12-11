49°
Boil water advisory issued for Foxboro Drive, Foxboro Loop in Denham Springs

By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Customers on Foxboro Drive and Foxboro Loop were issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Ward Two Water District, a water line in the area is being repaired. The advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water district.

