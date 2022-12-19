46°
Boil water advisory in effect for some Ascension subdivisions

6 years 4 months 3 days ago Tuesday, August 16 2016 Aug 16, 2016 August 16, 2016 12:59 PM August 16, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

ASCENSION PARISH - A boil water advisory is now in effect for some water systems in Ascension Parish.

The advisory was issued by the Diversion Water Company. The following neighborhoods are affected:

Bayou Estates
New River
River Run
Cypress Lakes

The company says the boil advisory was put into place for all of its water systems due to the lack of access due to high waters, according to the company.

The order will remain in effect until further notice.

