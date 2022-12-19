46°
Boil water advisory in effect for some Ascension subdivisions
ASCENSION PARISH - A boil water advisory is now in effect for some water systems in Ascension Parish.
The advisory was issued by the Diversion Water Company. The following neighborhoods are affected:
Bayou Estates
New River
River Run
Cypress Lakes
The company says the boil advisory was put into place for all of its water systems due to the lack of access due to high waters, according to the company.
The order will remain in effect until further notice.
