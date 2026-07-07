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Boil water advisory, emergency declaration lifted in Killian
KILLIAN — Killian residents can begin using their water as normal again, Livingston Parish officials said Tuesday afternoon, two days after a Declaration of Emergency was issued due to a critical failure of the municipal water system.
The outage, which began on Saturday, left the town completely without water service over the Fourth of July weekend.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday that service had been restored and both the advisory and the emergency declaration had been lifted.
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Saturday's failure is the latest in a lengthy list of problems that have long plagued Killian's water system. Magnolia Water Co. has managed the town's water service since December 2025.
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