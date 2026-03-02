Magnolia installing new water filtration system in Killian

KILLIAN - Crews started the installation of Killian's new water filtration system on Monday, something that town leaders say will improve water quality over the next six months.

Residents have struggled with water quality for years. In 2023, Killian received one of the state's lowest scores in the drinking water rating system. The following year, a state of emergency was declared due to the water system's failure. Thousands of gallons of potable water had to be brought in for residents to drink, bathe and cook with.

"I don't even let my dog drink our water," resident Jathryn Buchannan told WBRZ in 2024.

Months after the water system was fixed, dirt started coming out of faucets again and residents started looking for answers. Former Mayor Ronald Sharp couldn't be reached by his constituents or the media. People in the town knew there was an issue, but didn't know what was being done to fix it.

At the beginning of 2025, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness gave residents and local government a plan to get back on track. GOHSEP brought on Magnolia Water, a private utility company, as part of the corrective action plan.

On Monday, installation started on the new Magnolia system, but officials say that residents shouldn't expect results overnight.

A public notice sent at the beginning of the year says significant progress will take at least 90 days and "consistent delivery of high-quality water" will take six months.

During that time, local officials and water company higher-ups say residents can reach out to them with any concerns over quality at the following numbers below:

Magnolia Water Customer Support:

Phone: 1-855-643-8152

Email: support@magnoliawateruoc.com

Public Safety Concerns (LDH – Hammond Office):

Phone: 225-342-7363

Louisiana Public Service Commission:

Phone: 225-342-4404 or 225-342-4999

Toll-Free: 800-256-2397