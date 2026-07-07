88°
Latest Weather Blog
Thibodaux man arrested, allegedly broke into Labadieville woman's home and beat her
LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Thibodaux man for allegedly breaking into a woman's home and beating her, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, Anthony Ayro, 46, forced his way into a Labadieville woman's home and attacked her on Sunday morning. He then allegedly tried to have her cancel her 911 call for help.
Ayro was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery, home invasion and interfering with emergency communications.
Trending News
He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center before posting a $57,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office suspends tax millage
-
Water in Killian restored as boil water advisory remains
-
2 arrested following the fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge man in...
-
Audit: Special School District failed to accurately track purchases, among other issues
-
Hammond woman indicted for allegedly having 29 pounds of cocaine in her...
Sports Video
-
North American-hosted World Cup has increased Capital area interest in soccer
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
-
Folarin Balogun's 1-game ban suspended by FIFA, allowing U.S. forward to play...
-
Former players remember life and legacy of Coach Roger Cador ahead of...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats