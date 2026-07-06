MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: Sleep medicine doctor says regular sleep schedule matters more than hours of sleep

Summer nights can throw off sleep schedules, but a sleep medicine doctor says there are simple ways to stay on track.

Dr. Chafen Hart, a sleep medicine doctor with National Jewish Health, says having a regular sleep schedule is just as important, if not more critical, than the amount of sleep achieved at night.

"Not only do people feel better if they have a regular schedule, but we also think this decreases their chances of cardiovascular events later in life and dementia," Hart said.

For those planning to stay up later than normal, Hart recommends sleep banking. That means taking a nap no longer than 30 minutes in the early afternoon.

Avoiding late heavy meals and alcohol can also help, as both can impact sleep. Hart says limiting caffeine is important, too, and it should be avoided after midday.

"The caffeine might help you stay up late, but you'll still feel more tired the next day," Hart said.

If something exciting happened before bed, Hart says it helps to decompress first and take time to relax the brain and body before trying to sleep.

Even when tired, she says the best thing to do is wake up within 30 minutes of the normal wake time, which can help keep the brain's sleep schedule on track.

For anyone losing sleep this summer, Hart says not to stress about it.

"Don't worry if you have a night or two where you don't get enough sleep, you'll make up for it," Hart said. "It will be OK and you'll get back on track."