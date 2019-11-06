Boil order lifted in Assumption following Tuesday tornado

NAPOLEONVILLE - A boil order for Assumption Parish was lifted Thursday afternoon.

People who live in the parish have had to boil their water before using it since Tuesday when tornadic weather blew over a water tower and compromised the water system. In video recorded by SkyEye2, the helicopter used by the WBRZ news department, the water tower was seen crumbled on the ground and roped off with caution tape Wednesday.

In Paincourtville and other communities along La 70, homes and businesses were destroyed or blown apart with only walls left standing. Since Tuesday, people have been trying to piece their lives back together.

The weather event Tuesday was disastrous. Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed ten tornadoes moved across the region.

A few miles away from Assumption Parish, two people died at an RV park. They were identified by the area coroner Thursday.

