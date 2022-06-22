Boil advisory issued for isolated area of Walker after water main break

WALKER - Water service officials with the city of Walker had issued a boil advisory for an isolated part of the city due to a water main break.

The advisory is issued for Hwy 447 North from Herring Drive to Lonnie Wascom including all adjacent roads in that area. Officials said this will affect about 300 people in the area.

This story will be updated when the boil advisory is lifted.