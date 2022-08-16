Bogalusa man wanted for writing bad checks in Nevada arrested; additionally charged with child porn

HAMMOND - A Bogalusa man with a fugitive warrant from another state was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish and when deputes searched his phone they found nearly 300 images containing child pornography.

James Mifflin Jr., 48, was arrested Aug. 8 and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail for writing more than $3,500 in bad checks in Clark County, Nevada.

The Office of State Fire Marshal said Clark County officials contacted the office to help track down Mifflin. Fire officials said they found Mifflin from a security license for his job in Hammond at a security firm.

Hammond Police arrested Mifflin at his workplace and all his work-related belongings, including a work phone, were turned over to company bosses.

After browsing through Mifflin's phone, bosses called officers back and said they found hordes of child pornography on Mifflin's phone.

Along with the fraudulent checks charges, Mifflin was booked on 286 counts of possession of child pornography.