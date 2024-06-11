Body of child who never resurfaced from neighborhood pond recovered early Tuesday morning

PRAIRIEVILLE - First responders in Ascension Parish recovered a child's body after he went into a pond Monday afternoon and never resurfaced.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a child went into the water in the Keystone Subdivision around 5:45 p.m.

First responders recovered the body around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The following statement was sent Monday evening:

Our community is facing a heartbreaking situation tonight. Deputies with this Sheriff’s Office, along with teams from neighboring agencies, are actively searching for the body of young boy who is believed to have drowned in a neighborhood pond. We are committed to utilizing every available resource to ensure his family has closure. I assure the family and our residents that we will not rest until the child is found. Thank you to dive teams with Gonzales Fire and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, LDWF Agents, and all of our local and surrounding fire departments for assisting.

The sheriff's office says they will provide more information as it becomes available.