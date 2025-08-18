Body found in Port Allen linked to Texas killing

PORT ALLEN - The family of Brianna Griffith, a Texas woman murdered in 2022, fears they will never get answers about her death after the man who was arrested in her killing was found dead in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Court documents say deputies found Griffith shot outside her apartment complex in 2022. Xavier Drake was arrested in her killing. The family says Drake's account of what happened leaves them with many unanswered questions.

"He did not call 911. A lady that heard the commotion, heard the gunshot, heard them beating on her called 911. She heard the commotion. He fled. The US Marshals had to go and bring him back," Randle said.

Drake told deputies that he believed she had burglarized his apartment while he was gone. He said he fired a warning shot at her after seeing her wearing his clothes. Deputies said the gunshot killed her.

"He said he fired a warning shot? You fire a warning shot in the air. You don't fire a warning shot at somebody," Charrisse Varner, a cousin of Griffith, said.

"You're defending your property? Why did you flee? Why didn't you call the police? Why didn't you do any of that? Somebody else called," Randle said.

Griffith's family said they want closure in their cousin's death, which they fear will never come.

The family said on July 29, 2025, the Harris County, Texas, district attorney told them the case against Drake was to be dismissed. Drake was reported missing July 25.

"We come into the meeting and they tell us, 'Oh, we're dismissing,' not even telling us he's missing and that he fled again," Griffith's cousin Tiarra Randle said.

On August 4, Drake's body was found off Lobdell Highway in Port Allen.

"We need them to investigate it further. I don't care that he's dead. We still want you to do what you're supposed to do. This case is still subject to refile, and that's what we want to happen," Varner said.