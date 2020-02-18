Blues singer, Henry Gray, dies at 95

BATON ROUGE - Grammy-nominated blues singer and pianist, Henry Gray, passed away Monday night.

Gray was a musician for over 80 years, performing nationally and internationally.

The Advocate reports that Gray made over 39 appearances at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival as well as engagements at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Arkansas and the Chicago and Baton Rouge Blues Festivals.

Gray was born in 1925 in Kenner, Louisiana and later moved with his family to Alsen, just a few miles from Baton Rouge. In Alsen, Gray attended a church where he learned to play the piano.

By sixteen he was a gifted pianist and began playing with a band and so began a career in Blues that spanned six decades.

In addition to being a talented musician, Gray was a serviceman. He served in the army during World War II and occasionally entertained his fellow troops by singing and playing the piano for them.

He left an indelible mark on the Blues industry and now, Gray's fellow artists are mourning his passing.

We mourn the loss & celebrate the life of Blues Hall of Fame pianist & beloved Baton Rouge bluesman, Henry Gray, who passed away at 95.



Best known for playing with Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Junior Wells, his piano helped create that Chicago Blues sound & 80 years of music. pic.twitter.com/a1eI3LQARY — Blues Foundation / Blues Hall of Fame (@BluesFoundation) February 18, 2020

Remembering Blues Hall of Fame Member Henry Gray, pictured here with Bob Margolin and Bob Corritore after recording a session with Blues Radio International at the 2016 Blues Music Awards.

@BobCorritore @BobMargolin @BluesFoundation @BluesBRI pic.twitter.com/kl6tmPxlVT — Blues Radio (@BluesBRI) February 18, 2020

“Henry’s music has put smiles on thousands of faces and will continue to enrich us all for many years to come,” said Grammy-winning Baton Rouge blues artist Chris Thomas King.

Gray's family used social media to alert the public of his passing.

He was 95 years old.