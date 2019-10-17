52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Blue Bell releasing Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

2 hours 18 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 October 17, 2019 6:34 AM October 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Blue Bell is releasing one of its most requested flavors beginning Thursday: Christmas Cookies Ice Cream.

It's a combination of chocolate chip and snickerdoodle with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays. 

For more information on Blue Bell's latest flavors, visit: https://www.bluebell.com/get-the-scoop/.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days