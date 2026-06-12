Blooming Butterflies Maternity Home holds Juneteenth bowling fundraiser in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A non-profit held a Juneteenth fundraiser at All Star Lanes tonight to raise money for young mothers in the area.

The proceeds benefit the Blooming Butterflies Maternity Home, which supports young mothers. The money raised goes toward resources, scholarships and funding for an upcoming community baby shower for people in need.

Over the past year, the organization says it has helped 60 families across Baton Rouge.