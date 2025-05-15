Blind Baton Rouge tenant leaves deplorable home, still looking for permanent solution

BATON ROUGE - Raymond Crane is still looking for permanent housing after he was living in a house with no running water, a hole in the bathroom floor, and no kitchen.

Crane, who is blind and in a wheelchair, lived in a home owned by Collis Temple. After 2 On Your Side shared his story, WBRZ viewers have offered to help, taken him to get medical treatment, and one even offered him a temporary place to stay.

After Crane left the house, the city boarded up the building. The space was burglarized and ransacked. Since then, the city has gone back out to try to secure the property again.

The search for a permanent solution is ongoing. Crane was denied an apartment at a senior living facility in Baton Rouge. The facility said Crane didn't meet the criteria to be a tenant, following a two-month application process and an in-person interview. He has filled out another application for help and is waiting to hear back.

A fund has been set up to help Raymond access proper, permanent housing. To donate, click here.