Blind man living in house without water back at square one

BATON ROUGE — Raymond Crane lives in a house with no running water, a hole in the bathroom floor, and no kitchen. Despite many people offering to help, Crane has been living this way for several years.

"I just wanted some simple house repairs made," Crane said.

Richard Mahoney has been helping him try to find a new home.

"How are we going to rehabilitate a man in a house that has floors with holes in it, windows have holes in it? This is unconscionable," said Mahoney.

Crane went to rehab. There, it was discovered he had high blood pressure and was sent to the emergency room. After a visit to the ER, he was dropped back off at the house where he has lived for over 20 years.

A glimmer of hope was crushed when Crane was denied an apartment at a senior living facility in Baton Rouge. The facility said Crane didn't meet the criteria for a tenant, following a two-month application process and an in-person interview.

"They said I could appeal," Crane said.

Crane, who is blind and in a wheelchair, receives food donations from members of the community who stop by to check on him. Mahoney's Easter wish is for Crane to find a new home with basic amenities that some might take for granted.

If you would like to help Crane, please get in touch with Mahoney via email.