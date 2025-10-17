65°
'Blazin' Bonfire' held at Southern as part of Homecoming week
BATON ROUGE - Homecoming festivities continued on the Bluff Thursday night with the Blazin' Bonfire.
The bonfire was held at the commuter parking lot on Southern's campus. Students spent the night dancing to music and playing carnival games.
