Blanks man arrested for the theft of a 4-wheeler, utility trailer

WBRZ Staff

BLANKS — A Blanks man was arrested Wednesday for the theft of a four-wheeler, a utility trailer and a side-by-side.

Luther Hendricks, 45, was arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on simple burglary and theft charges. The items were returned to their rightful owners, deputies said.

Hendricks also has pending charges in Pointe Coupee Parish for illegal possession of stolen things.

