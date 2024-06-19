88°
Biloxi man arrested after K9 unit seizes $44,000 worth of cocaine during traffic stop in Sorrento

June 19, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

SORRENTO — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office K9 Unit seized $44,000 of cocaine from a Biloxi man during a traffic stop in Sorrento.

Deputies performed a traffic stop Monday on Binh Truong, 52, on Interstate 10 near Sorrento. During the stop, K9 Deputy Krya located two kilograms of cocaine with a street value of around $22,000 per kilo, deputies said.

Truong was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, deputies said.

