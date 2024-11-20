Bill to name Louisiana post office after late congressional representative heads to president's desk

BATON ROUGE — A bill to name a post office after former Rep. Luke Letlow will now head to President Joe Biden's desk.

Louisiana's entire congressional delegation supported the measure to honor the late Republican congressman who died in 2020, just five days after taking office.

Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy say they hope this bill will ensure his memory lives on for years to come.

His widow, Julia Letlow, serves in his former seat in the state's 5th Congressional District and was reelected on Nov. 5.

Julia Letlow told both senators she is deeply touched by the bill to name a post office after her husband in the north Louisiana town of Rayville.

"Luke deeply loved Richland Parish and spent countless hours learning about its history," Julia Letlow said in a statement. "I know he would consider it the recognition of a lifetime to have the post office named in his honor."