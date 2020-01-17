Bill to ease gun permit process for abuse victims

BATON ROUGE- Receiving a concealed gun permit could get easier for domestic violence abuse victims.



Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley recommended that domestic abuse victims should get a concealed gun permit for protection.



"Go get a concealed weapon permit, get a gun learn how to use it. Find a safe place to store it and use it," Sheriff Wiley said.



However, according to State Representative Valerie Hodges, the time it takes to get a concealed gun permit may be not be quick enough for some victims.



"1300 women a year are murdered by their spouses," Hodges said.



In an effort to cut down on that time, Hodges is sponsoring a bill that would move abused women to the front the line and give them a temporary concealed weapon permit.



"What we hope to do with this bill is equip women with the ability to protect them selves," Hodges said.



In order to qualify for the permit, abuse victims would need a restraining order and $25.



The temporary permit is valid for 45 days while having the ability to take a gun safety class. Some instructors say they will give the training for free.



"This gives them the right to carry while for 45 days while they're getting the training. I’ll give them the training before i get into that class," Gordon Hutchinson, gun safe firearms instructor said.



Permit holders can also pay an additional $100 to receive the full permit.



The bill has already received wide support from gun advocates, law enforcement groups and both political parties.



The bill still has to be approved by the full Senate before it heads to the governor.