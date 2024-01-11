50°
Latest Weather Blog
Bill Belichick reportedly leaving Patriots after 24 seasons, sources tell ESPN
After an unmatched run of 24 seasons together spanning six Super Bowl titles, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are reportedly parting ways, ESPN reports.
ESPN said Belichick and the Patriots' owner Robert Kraft spent much of this week in talks regarding how each side wanted to proceed. Sources said these conversations ended with no hostility and the two parties reached a mutual agreement.
Belichick had one year remaining in his contract and will reportedly be allowed to leave the team without Kraft seeking compensation.
Trending News
The Patriots will head into the 2024 season searching for a head coach for the first time in a quarter of a century.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sylvia Weatherspoon honored by Mayor for dedication to community through Sylvia's Toys...
-
New Iberville Parish president takes office
-
Five-year-old boy killed in Livingston Parish, father arrested
-
Labadieville residents picking up the pieces after tornado rips through town
-
Number of fatal accidents during 2023 holiday season may surpass previous record