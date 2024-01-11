Bill Belichick reportedly leaving Patriots after 24 seasons, sources tell ESPN

After an unmatched run of 24 seasons together spanning six Super Bowl titles, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are reportedly parting ways, ESPN reports.

ESPN said Belichick and the Patriots' owner Robert Kraft spent much of this week in talks regarding how each side wanted to proceed. Sources said these conversations ended with no hostility and the two parties reached a mutual agreement.

Belichick had one year remaining in his contract and will reportedly be allowed to leave the team without Kraft seeking compensation.

The Patriots will head into the 2024 season searching for a head coach for the first time in a quarter of a century.