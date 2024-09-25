84°
Big Lots announces closure of 50 more stores, including Hammond's location
HAMMOND — Big Lots has added another Louisiana store — its Hammond location — to its list of closures as it continues to liquidate its assets during its bankruptcy.
The retail chain previously announced it would be closing 300 stores, with four being in Louisiana. It has now added 50 more stores to that list. Denham Springs, Lafayette, Bossier and Natchitoches locations previously announced their closures.
The Hammond store now has a "closing this location" banner and advertises savings of up to 20 percent. Other closed stores reached up to 70 percent off in their sales.
Hammond losing its Big Lots leaves only two stores in the capital area: Baton Rouge and Gonzales.
