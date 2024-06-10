78°
Big Guys No Ties: Would you call LSU baseball's season a success?

Sunday, June 09 2024
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! 

- LSU baseball season wraps

- Angel Reese's "bad guy" role

- Justin Jefferson secures the bag 

