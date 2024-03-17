68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Big Guys No Ties: Selection Sunday, NIT, and CFB's potential 14-team playoff

5 hours 47 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, March 17 2024 Mar 17, 2024 March 17, 2024 2:27 PM March 17, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

Watch Big Guys No Ties with Michael Cauble and Hunter McCann for March 17, 2024.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days