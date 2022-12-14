Bicyclist struck by car dies in hospital after Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD - A 59-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a car on LA-42 Tuesday night.

Louisiana State Police said Perry Winder was biking down Giles Road near LA-42 around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he tried to turn left onto LA-42 and he was hit by an oncoming car.

Winder was reportedly not wearing a safety helmet and his bicycle was not equipped with safety lighting.

Impairment for Winder is unknown but is unsuspected on the part of the driver of the car.

"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see you," troopers wrote in a press release. "Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials and required bicycle lighting increase your visibility and safety. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws."