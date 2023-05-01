72°
Bicyclist struck and killed in Ascension Parish early Monday

By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Ascension Parish early Monday morning. 

Louisiana State Police says the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on LA 1 north of LA 18 in Donaldsonville. Macarthur Williams Jr., 53, is said to have been riding a bicycle on LA 1 north when a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado struck the rear of the Williams' bicycle.

Troopers said Williams was wearing dark clothing, had no safety lights on his bicycle, and was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

