Bicyclist struck and killed in Ascension Parish early Monday
DONALDSONVILLE - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Ascension Parish early Monday morning.
Louisiana State Police says the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on LA 1 north of LA 18 in Donaldsonville. Macarthur Williams Jr., 53, is said to have been riding a bicycle on LA 1 north when a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado struck the rear of the Williams' bicycle.
Troopers said Williams was wearing dark clothing, had no safety lights on his bicycle, and was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene of the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
