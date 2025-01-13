Latest Weather Blog
Better Business Bureau warns of scams for those wishing to help with California wildfires
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is no stranger to disaster; it's no wonder that people will want to help when our friends on the West Coast need support. The Better Business Bureau is warning of possible scams that could arise in the wake of the deadly California fires.
Scam artists are taking advantage of those in need for their own gain.
The Better Business Bureau told WBRZ Monday morning that it's important to give with both your head and your heart.
"People give because they want to help," Carmen Million with the BBB said. "Make sure you know where your money is going, you've vetted the organization, how much of the money that you're actually giving goes to the cause, and what that cause actually is."
The BBB monitors charities itself, but says it's important to do your own homework before donating.
If you believe you've encountered a scam or that you've been scammed, you can report fraud to the BBB here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sam Moore, who sang Soul Man in Sam & Dave duo, dies...
-
Youth flag football team coming to Baton Rouge through school system
-
Better Business Bureau warns of scams for those wishing to help with...
-
Crews respond to overnight fire at apartment complex
-
Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as crews fight heavy winds to...
Sports Video
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...
-
Southern men's basketball dominates Florida A&M in SWAC home opener
-
LSU men's basketball drops third straight SEC game, losing to Ole Miss...
-
Southern women's basketball picks up third SWAC victory over Florida A&M, 77-61
-
Catholic, Central, Liberty pick up wins on hardwood