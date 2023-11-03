66°
$$$ Best Bets: Three tiger teams to handle business this weekend! $$$

By: Hunter McCann

Best Bets is back!

Hunter and Michael are here, giving you the picks that include LSU @ Alabama for the first Saturday in November.

Week 10 of College Football:

Notre Dame -2.5

Missouri +15.5

LSU o28.5 Team Points

Week 9 of the NFL!

Ravens -5.5

Eagles -3

Bengals -1.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10 am-12 pm on ESPN 104.5!

