$$$ Best Bets: The Madness Ends! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for the March Madness, NBA, college baseball, NHL, and MLB!



Friday

Women's March Madness:

NC State vs. South Carola: South Carolina -11.5

UCONN vs Iowa: Iowa: -2.5

NBA:

Thunder @ Pacers: Pacers -5.5

Knicks @ Bulls: Knicks -1

Timberwolves @ Suns: Timberwolves +4.5

College Baseball:

Florida @ Missouri: Florida -2.5

Houston @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -1.5

BYU @ Texas: Texas -2.5

MLB:

Diamondbacks @ Braves: Braves -1.5

White Sox @ Royals: Royals ML

Mariners @ Brewers: Brewers ML

NHL:

Rangers @ Red Wings: Red Wings ML

Capitals @ Hurricanes @ Hurricanes -1.5

Kraken @ Ducks: Kraken ML

Saturday

Men's March Madness:

NC State @ Purdue: NC State +9.5

Alabama @ UCONN: Alabama +11.5

NBA:

College Baseball:

NHL:

MLB:

Sunday

Women's National Championship:

NBA:

College Baseball:

MLB:

Monday

Men's National Championship:

