$$$ Best Bets: Sweet and Elite basketball picks during the Madness! $$$

Friday

Men's March Madness:

NC State vs. Marquette: NC State +7.5

Duke vs. Houston: Houston -4.5

Creighton vs. Tennessee: Tennessee -3.5

NBA:

Clippers @ Magic: Magic ML

Rockets @ Jazz: Rockets -8

Mavericks @ Kings: Mavericks ML

College Baseball:

North Carolina @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -1.5

Louisville @ Florida State: Florida State ML

South Carolina @ Alabama: Alabama -1.5

MLB:

Rockies @ Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks -1.5

Giants @ Padres: Padres ML

Cardinals @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

Saturday

Men's March Madness:

Illinois vs. UConn: UConn -8.5

Clemson vs. Alabama: Alabama -2.5

Women's March Madness:

LSU vs. UCLA: LSU -2.5

Colorado vs. Iowa: Iowa -6.5

Baylor vs. USC: Baylor +3.5

NBA:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

NHL:

Bruins @ Capitals: Bruins ML

Blackhawks @ Flyers: Flyers -1.5

Stars @ Kraken: Stars ML

MLB:

TBD

Sunday

March Madness:

TBD

Women's March Madness:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

