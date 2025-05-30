Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Road to Omaha begins!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
College Baseball:
Cal Poly vs. Arizona: Arizona ML
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech ML
Fresno State vs. UCLA: UCLA -1.5
Stetson vs. NC State: NC State -1.5
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Oklahoma ML
Rhode Island @ Dallas Baptist: Dallas Baptist -1.5
MLB:
White Sox @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Athletics @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Rockies @ Mets: Mets -1.5
Giants @ Marlins: Giants ML
Red Sox @ Braves: u9.5 Total Runs
Nationals @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs
WNBA:
Sun @ Fever: o157.5 Total Points
Liberty @ Mystics: Liberty -7.5
Dream @ Storm: Dream +4.5
Sparks @ Aces: Sparks +10.5
Lync @ Mercury: Lynx -4.5
Saturday
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
Trending News
NBA Playoffs:
Knicks @ Pacers: Pacers -3.5
WNBA:
Sky @ Wings: Wings -1.5
Sunday
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
