$$$ Best Bets: Road to Omaha begins!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

College Baseball:

Cal Poly vs. Arizona: Arizona ML

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech ML

Fresno State vs. UCLA: UCLA -1.5

Stetson vs. NC State: NC State -1.5

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Oklahoma ML

Rhode Island @ Dallas Baptist: Dallas Baptist -1.5



MLB:

White Sox @ Orioles: Orioles ML

Athletics @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Rockies @ Mets: Mets -1.5

Giants @ Marlins: Giants ML

Red Sox @ Braves: u9.5 Total Runs

Nationals @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs

WNBA:

Sun @ Fever: o157.5 Total Points

Liberty @ Mystics: Liberty -7.5

Dream @ Storm: Dream +4.5

Sparks @ Aces: Sparks +10.5

Lync @ Mercury: Lynx -4.5

Saturday



College Baseball:

MLB:

NBA Playoffs:

Knicks @ Pacers: Pacers -3.5

WNBA:

Sky @ Wings: Wings -1.5





Sunday

College Baseball:

MLB:

WNBA:

