$$$ Best Bets: NFL Divisional Round $$$

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for the NFL playoffs.

NFL Divisional Round:

Houston Texans +10.5

San Francisco 49ers -9.5

Detroit Lions -6

Kansas City Chiefs +3.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

