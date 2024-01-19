54°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: NFL Divisional Round $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for the NFL playoffs.
NFL Divisional Round:
Houston Texans +10.5
San Francisco 49ers -9.5
Detroit Lions -6
Kansas City Chiefs +3.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
