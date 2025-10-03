Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 6: Can Vandy do it again?
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Division Series and the WNBA Finals.
Friday
College Football:
Western Kentucky @ Delaware: Delaware -2.5
Charlotte @ South Florida: Charlotte +28.5
New Mexico @ San Jose State: New Mexico ML
Colorado State @ San Diego State: San Diego State -5.5
West Virginia @ BYU: o46.5 Total Points
WNBA Finals:
Mercury @ Aces: Mercury +3.5
Saturday
College Football:
Kentucky @ Georgia: Kentucky +21.5
Clemson @ UNC: o46.5 Total Points
Vanderbilt @ Alabama: Alabama -9.5
Texas @ Florida: Texas -6.5
Virginia @ Louisville: u60.5 Total Points
Miami @ Florida State: o53.5 Total Points
MLB Division Series:
Cubs @ Brewers: o7.0 Total Runs
Yankees @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Dodgers @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Tigers @ Mariners: Mariners ML
Sunday
NFL:
Vikings vs. Browns: Vikings -2.5
Cowboys @ Jets: Cowboys -1.5
Raiders @ Colts: Raiders +7.5
Titans @ Cardinals: u41.5 Total Points
Buccaneers @ Seahawks: Buccaneers +3.5
Patriots @ Bills: Bills -7.5
MLB Division Series:
TBD
WNBA Finals:
TBD
