$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 6: Can Vandy do it again?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Division Series and the WNBA Finals. Friday

College Football:

Western Kentucky @ Delaware: Delaware -2.5

Charlotte @ South Florida: Charlotte +28.5

New Mexico @ San Jose State: New Mexico ML

Colorado State @ San Diego State: San Diego State -5.5

West Virginia @ BYU: o46.5 Total Points WNBA Finals:

Mercury @ Aces: Mercury +3.5 Saturday College Football:

Kentucky @ Georgia: Kentucky +21.5

Clemson @ UNC: o46.5 Total Points

Vanderbilt @ Alabama: Alabama -9.5

Texas @ Florida: Texas -6.5

Virginia @ Louisville: u60.5 Total Points

Miami @ Florida State: o53.5 Total Points



MLB Division Series:

Cubs @ Brewers: o7.0 Total Runs

Yankees @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Dodgers @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Tigers @ Mariners: Mariners ML Trending News BRPD: Teenager arrested after stealing electric scooter, shooting owner in the head along Staring Lane

Attorney says Kyren Lacy was not at fault for crash that resulted in man killed, Lacy's arrest Sunday NFL:

Vikings vs. Browns: Vikings -2.5

Cowboys @ Jets: Cowboys -1.5

Raiders @ Colts: Raiders +7.5

Titans @ Cardinals: u41.5 Total Points

Buccaneers @ Seahawks: Buccaneers +3.5

Patriots @ Bills: Bills -7.5



MLB Division Series:

TBD WNBA Finals:

TBD