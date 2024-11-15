Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Tigers navigate through the Swamp! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
College Football:
North Texas @ UTSA: UTSA ML
Wyoming @ Colorado State: Colorado State -9.5
UCLA @ Washington: Washington -4.5
Trending News
Houston @ Arizona: u46.5 Total Points
Men's College Basketball:
Florida @ Florida State: Florida -5.5
Alabama @ Purdue: Alabama -2.5
American @ UNC: UNC -24.5
Marquette @ Maryland: u146.5 Total Points
Arizona @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin +4.5
Ohio State @ Texas A&M: o148.5
NBA:
76ers @ Magic: Magic -1.5
Pistons @ Raptors: Raptors +1.5
Bulls @ Cavaliers: Bulls +11.5
Nets @ Knicks: Knicks -9.5
Nuggets @ Pelicans: u220.5
Grizzlies @ Warriors: Warriors -7.5
NHL:
Penguins @ Blue Jackets: Penguins ML
Capitals @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Predators @ Flames: Flames ML
Golden Knights @ Utah Hockey Club: Golden Knights ML
Red Wings @ Ducks: Red Wings ML
Saturday
College Football:
Texas @ Arkansas: Texas -12.5
Tulane @ Navy: Tulane -6.5
Clemson @ Pittsburgh: u53.5 Total Points
LSU @ Florida: LSU o30.5 Total Points
Tennessee @ Georgia: u48.5 Total Points
Oregon @ Washington: Oregon -13.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
Blues @ Bruins: o5.5 Total Goals
Islanders @ Kraken: Kraken ML
Jets @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals
Senators @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Red Wings @ Kings: Kings ML
Stars @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals
Sunday
NFL:
Jaguars @ Lions: Lions -13.5
Rams @ Patriots: Rams -4.5
Ravens @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5
Falcons: Broncos: Broncos -1.5
Chiefs @ Bills: u46.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Chargers: Bengals ML
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday