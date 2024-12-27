$$$ Best Bets: Bowl season is heating up! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

Texas Tech @ Arkansas: Texas Tech -2.5

Syracuse @ Washington State: u59.5 Total Points

Texas A&M @ USC: USC +3.5



NBA:

Knicks @ Magic: Magic +7.5

Spurs @ Nets: Spurs -8.5

Pacers @ Celtics: Pacers +12.5

Grizzlies @ Pelicans: Grizzlies -7.5

Mavericks @ Suns: Mavericks +1.5

Warriors @ Clippers: Warriors +5.5

NHL:

Hurricanes @ Devils: Hurricanes ML

Maple Leafs @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals

Blackhawks @ Sabres: Sabres ML

Bruins @ Blue Jackets: Bruins ML

Wild @ Stars: Stars ML

Golden Knights @ Sharks: Golden Knights -1.5

Saturday

College Football:

Connecticut vs. UNC: UNC -2.5

Boston College vs. Nebraska: Boston College +4.5

Louisiana vs. TCU: u59.5 Total Points

Iowa State vs. Miami: Miami -3.5

Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State: Miami (OH) -2.5

BYU @ Colorado: Colorado -3.5

NFL:

Chargers @ Patriots: Chargers -4.5

Broncos @ Bengals: Bengals -2.5

Cardinals @ Rams: Cardinals +6.5

Men's College Basketball:

Mercer @ Georgia State: Mercer +1.5

Mount St. Mary's @ George Mason: Mount St. Mary's +15.5

Ole Miss @ Memphis: Ole Miss -1.5

Abilene Christian @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -23.5

Gonzaga @ UCLA: UCLA +4.5

NBA:

NHL:

Canadiens @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5

Flyers @ Ducks: Flyers ML

Kraken @ Canucks: Kraken ML

Blue Jackets @ Bruins: Bruins -1.5

Rangers @ Lightning: Lightning ML

Senators @ Jets: Jets ML

Sunday

NFL:

Colts @ Giants: Colts -6.5

Jets @ Bills: Bills -9.5

Titans @ Jaguars: Jaguars ML

Dolphins @ Browns: Browns +7.0

Packers @ Vikings: Vikings -1.5

Falcons @ Commanders: Commanders -4.5

Men's College Basketball:

NBA:

NHL:

