Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Bowl season is heating up! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
College Football:
Texas Tech @ Arkansas: Texas Tech -2.5
Syracuse @ Washington State: u59.5 Total Points
Texas A&M @ USC: USC +3.5
NBA:
Knicks @ Magic: Magic +7.5
Spurs @ Nets: Spurs -8.5
Pacers @ Celtics: Pacers +12.5
Grizzlies @ Pelicans: Grizzlies -7.5
Mavericks @ Suns: Mavericks +1.5
Warriors @ Clippers: Warriors +5.5
NHL:
Hurricanes @ Devils: Hurricanes ML
Maple Leafs @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals
Blackhawks @ Sabres: Sabres ML
Bruins @ Blue Jackets: Bruins ML
Wild @ Stars: Stars ML
Golden Knights @ Sharks: Golden Knights -1.5
Saturday
College Football:
Connecticut vs. UNC: UNC -2.5
Boston College vs. Nebraska: Boston College +4.5
Louisiana vs. TCU: u59.5 Total Points
Iowa State vs. Miami: Miami -3.5
Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State: Miami (OH) -2.5
BYU @ Colorado: Colorado -3.5
NFL:
Chargers @ Patriots: Chargers -4.5
Broncos @ Bengals: Bengals -2.5
Cardinals @ Rams: Cardinals +6.5
Trending News
Men's College Basketball:
Mercer @ Georgia State: Mercer +1.5
Mount St. Mary's @ George Mason: Mount St. Mary's +15.5
Ole Miss @ Memphis: Ole Miss -1.5
Abilene Christian @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -23.5
Gonzaga @ UCLA: UCLA +4.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
Canadiens @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5
Flyers @ Ducks: Flyers ML
Kraken @ Canucks: Kraken ML
Blue Jackets @ Bruins: Bruins -1.5
Rangers @ Lightning: Lightning ML
Senators @ Jets: Jets ML
Sunday
NFL:
Colts @ Giants: Colts -6.5
Jets @ Bills: Bills -9.5
Titans @ Jaguars: Jaguars ML
Dolphins @ Browns: Browns +7.0
Packers @ Vikings: Vikings -1.5
Falcons @ Commanders: Commanders -4.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...