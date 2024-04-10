72°
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for this year's Masters Tournament!
To Win:
Scottie Scheffler +400
Xander Schauffele +1400
Wyndham Clark +3500
Top 5 Finish:
Brooks Koepka +400
Top 10 Finish:
Jason Day +500
Top 20 Finish:
Sam Burns +185
To Make the Cut:
Tiger Woods -140
For even more sports content from Hunter, check out Big Guys No Ties on Sundays during the 9 am newscast on WBRZ, as well as, Sports Shorts Radio on ESPN 104.5 from 10 am to Noon every Saturday.
Deputies looking for man accused of trying to burglarize Hammond home
Ongoing power outages, damage will keep West, East Feliciana Parish schools closed...
Worst of today's storms have passed. How'd your parish fare?
High winds damage buildings, down trees as severe weather moves through Louisiana
Proposed bill would criminalize officials who use public funds for American Library...