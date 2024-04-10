72°
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$

1 hour 32 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 4:40 PM April 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for this year's Masters Tournament!

To Win:

Scottie Scheffler +400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Wyndham Clark +3500

Top 5 Finish:

Brooks Koepka +400

Top 10 Finish:

Jason Day +500

Top 20 Finish:

Sam Burns +185

To Make the Cut:

Tiger Woods -140

For even more sports content from Hunter, check out Big Guys No Ties on Sundays during the 9 am newscast on WBRZ, as well as, Sports Shorts Radio on ESPN 104.5 from 10 am to Noon every Saturday. 

